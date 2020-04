Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A couple has an unforgettable wedding - thanks to a little creativity.

Dan Stuglik and Amy Simonson were originally going to have 160 friends and family members watch them tie the knot in Michigan. The coronavirus pandemic meant they had to cut down that list significantly.

So Dan went to a packaging company and asked them to make a few cardboard cutouts of people. They ended up making even more than he asked for to fill the pews, so all their loved ones could be there in spirit.