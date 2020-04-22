McDonald’s giving out free “Thank You Meals” to healthcare workers, first responders

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (CNN NEWSOURCE/WHNT) – If you’re a first responder or health care worker, listen up.

Starting Wednesday you can eat free at McDonald’s.

The fast-food giant announced Tuesday that it’s giving ‘thank you meals’ to those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

That means health care workers, police officers, firefighters, and paramedics can get a free meal each day for the next two weeks– any time of day at the drive-thru or carry out.

No purchase is necessary to get a free meal. You just have to show a work badge or ID or be in uniform.

Different options are available during breakfast and the rest of the day:

— Breakfast An Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles or Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit, hash browns and a beverage.

— Lunch and dinner A Double Cheeseburger, six-piece Chicken McNuggets or Filet-O-Fish, small fries and a beverage.

One meal per person is available every day.

The company said in a news release, the meals will be served in a happy meal box “in hopes of bringing a smile along with delicious food.”

The promotion ends may 5th.