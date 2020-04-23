Mayor releases ‘road map’ to reopen Nashville

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The mayor has released a “road map” to reopening the city of Nashville and getting people back to work as they continue to live with COVID-19.

Mayor John Cooper released the plan, which includes four phases for reopening the city. Before moving to the next phase, there must be “positive improvement/stability in the metrics for 14 days,” Cooper said.

Cooper said the reopening of the city will be “data driven, note date driven.” He did not release when the reopening of the city would start.

PHASE ONE

In Phase One, Cooper is advising anyone over the age 65 and those who are deemed high risk to stay at home. He also advised people to continue to work from home whenever possible. All residents were advised to wear masks in public, schools would be closed, and there should be no gatherings over 10.

Restaurants and bars serving food would be able to reopen at half-capacity with bar areas closed and no live music. Healthcare and dental will resume with routine and elective procedures under 70 years old. Employees for those organizations would be screened daily and must wear masks.

The following locations would be closed in Phase One

Bars, Entertainment Venues Nail Salons, Hair Salons, Massage, Etc. Gyms and Fitness Playgrounds,tennis and basketball courts Sports Venues PHASE TWO

In Phase Two, Cooper once again advises anyone over the age 65 and those who are deemed high risk to stay at home. He also advised people to continue to work from home whenever possible, all residents were advised to wear masks in public and schools to remain closed.

However, gatherings such as meetings, religious services, weddings, etc., should be limited to 50 people.

Restaurants and bars serving food would be able to reopen at three-quarters capacity, but bar areas would remain closed and there would be no live music.

Healthcare and dental routine and elective procedures will be available for all age groups. Employees for those organizations would be screened daily and must wear masks.

Hair and nail salons as well as massage parlors will be open by appointment only, however there will be no walk-ins. Only 10 staff and customers will be allowed in the building at a time.

Bars and entertainment venues as well as gyms and fitness centers and sports venue will remain closed.

PHASE THREE

In Phase Three, nonresidential K-12 schools can reopen and gatherings will be limited to 100 people.

Restaurants and bars serving food would be able to reopen at full capacity, bar areas will be able to open at 50 percent capacity, and live music will be permitted.

Retail stores, commercial businesses, gyms, fitness centers as well as playgrounds, tennis courts, and basketball courts will be fully opened with people still observing social distancing. However, sport venues will remain closed in Phase Three.

Bars and entertainment venues will be able to open at 50 percent capacity and that will include tours, museums and theaters.

Once again, hair and nail salons as well as massage parlors will be open by appointment only, however there will be no walk-ins. Only 10 staff and customers will be allowed in the building at a time.

In Phase Three, all employees will be screened daily and have to wear masks with all equipment be wiped down after each use.

PHASE FOUR

In Phase Four, Cooper is still advising anyone over the age 65 and those who are deemed high risk to stay at home. Working from home and wearing masks in public will be optional, but recommended by the mayor. Gatherings will still be limited to 100 people.

Sport venues, bars, and entertainment venues will join retail stores, commercial businesses, gyms, fitness centers as well as playgrounds, tennis courts and basketball courts open at full capacity.

However, once again, hair and nail salons as well as massage parlors will be open by appointment only. There will be no walk-ins. Only 10 staff and customers will be allowed in the building at a time.

Cooper said there is a chance Nashville “will experience continued outbreaks of COVID-19 that will force us to revert to earlier phases of the plan.”

"The more that Nashville residents and businesses follow each phase of the plan carefully, the more we will stay on track and the faster we will get back to business safely," Thursday's release said.