Masks required inside Tennesee State Park facilities

(WHNT) – The Tennessee State Parks Department said masks are required inside any state park facility where employees or the general public might gather.

This requirement went into effect on August 10th, 2020.

The department says this is a chance to limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep the parks open.

What Visitors Need to Know –

Visitors are now required to wear a mask in any state park facility staffed by employees or where the general public may congregate.

This includes park offices, visitor centers, stores, nature centers, restrooms, or while touring any indoor facility being considered for rent.

If visitors do not have a mask, parks will maintain a small number of paper masks to provide to a visitor for their use.

Visitors are required to follow the mask ordinances of the county they are in, or the park rules listed above, whichever are more stringent.

Any park rental facility- including cabins, Lodge rooms, campsites, picnic shelters, group facilities, etc. – are considered as having “restricted use” and will be the responsibility of the party renting that facility. It is recommended that they follow all CDC recommendations and guidelines regarding social distancing and mask-wearing.