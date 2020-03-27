Marshall Space Flight Center moves to stage 4 response, shutting down all facilities by Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Marshall Space Flight Center is sending home almost all of its employees and contractors and plans to have the center completely closed by Monday.

The space center went to stage 4 of NASA’s response framework Friday, according to a message from Marshall Director Jody Singer. NASA and contractor teams were preparing to put all buildings, operations and hardware in a safe condition until it was safe for people to come back to work.

“We have made this decision because we care about our team and our community, and are asking all to keep themselves and their families healthy,” Singer said in a statement.

All employees were being required to work remotely, except for employees required to maintain center safety, safety of astronauts and critical hardware.