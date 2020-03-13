Marshall Space Flight Center confirms some employees self-quarantining after direct contact with positive COVID-19 case

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Employees of NASA Marshall Space Flight Center will soon transition to work from home amid COVID-19 concerns. Officials said an MSFC employee recently came into direct contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

“We were informed today that one of our employees has been in direct contact with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19),” MSFC officials said in a statement. “Proactive measures are underway and the employee, and co-workers who were in close contact with that employee, are self-quarantining.”

They are encouraging employees who can work from home to do so for the next 14 days.