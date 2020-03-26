Marshall Space Flight Center confirms 2nd COVID-19 case, a Child Development Center employee

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall Space Flight center says a person who worked at the Marshall Child Development Center has tested positive for COVID-19. The release says that person, who was last on site on March 16, is currently in self-quarantine.

The news release says there is no indication that this case is related to the first case reported at MSFC.

Since the person hasn’t been on-site since March 16, MSFC officials are hopeful there is no additional risk for mission essential personnel.

The center remains at mandatory telework status under the NASA Response Framework.

The Child Development Center is working to trace and notify those who had significant contact with the affected employee and appropriate precautions are being implemented. Marshall Space Flight Center is supporting the Child Development Center in that effort.

The release says center leadership remains dedicated to doing all they can for this team’s health and safety.