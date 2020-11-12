Marshall Medical Centers nears maximum capacity for COVID-19 patients

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Marshall Medical Centers is nearing maximum capacity as more people become hospitalized with the coronavirus.

“Am I concerned about our hospitals? Yes, I always am,” said Chief Nursing Officer Kathy Woodruff. “It’s always a concern in the back of my head, ‘Are we going to have enough staff to take care of the patients? Are we going to have enough beds for the patients?’ But we just take it day by day. Do the best we can and we make it through.”

As of Wednesday, there were 26 in-patients battling COVID-19.

It was 30 a few days before, but two people were discharged and two others died.

“Both of the patients that expired had comorbidities and they were both in their 80s,” added Woodruff.

Woodruff told News 19 there is a total of 18 beds in the ICU between the two hospitals.

“Our sister hospitals in North Alabama, they’re also very busy so sometimes we’re not able to transfer patients out,” added Woodruff.

She said many of the patients are able to stay in the emergency department to keep beds open for incoming patients with other health issues.

Five of the current in-patients with COVID-19 are on ventilators, but Woodruff said they have found other, improved ways to treat coronavirus patients.

“We have changed the way that we treat these patients. Back in March, when the whole world was kind of learning how to take care of COVID patients, we were more apt to put people on a ventilator sooner and now really that’s the last thing you want to do. You want to give them oxygen any other way that you can, give them Remdesivir, any other kind of medication, Decadron and antibiotic. There’s all kinds of things we’re doing now that we weren’t doing when we very first started going down this journey. Our patients are doing much better. They’re able to stay with us. They stay several days and end up being discharged and those with comorbidities and the elderly, sometimes they don’t do as well but most patients are able to overcome this and go home,” explained Woodruff.

She added that she is confident they will be able to manage but is concerned about the numbers come winter.

“This time of the year, we have more inpatients on the general medical floor and ICU. It’s winter time, it’s normally a busy time for us anyway, add covid and that makes it even busier,” said Woodruff.

Woodruff said the contingency plan from March remains in place: If Marshall Medical Centers run out of space, they can expand different parts of the hospitals and possibly stop surgeries to facilitate more COVID-19 patients.