Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says some staff have tested positive for COVID-19

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says some of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said just under 10 employees tested positive – some deputies, some office staff, and some command staff.

However, he said it’s business as usual for the Sheriff’s Office as deputies from other shifts are filling in.

All those who tested positive did have cough, congestion, or loss of taste, but they are feeling better now.

No inmates have tested positive.