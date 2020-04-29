Marshall County hospitals prepare to reopen, but courthouse may stay closed

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Marshall Medical Centers is preparing to resume some elective procedures on Monday, May 4.

Elective surgeries and diagnostic testing will reopen at a lower volume beginning Monday, the hospital system said Wednesday. People will be screened for COVID-19 and tested for the disease if they show any symptoms, the hospital said.

Several measures in place since the start of the pandemic remain in place, such as a ban on most visitors and screening for visitors who are approved. Everyone will be required to wear a mask at all times, the hospital said, and any patient who doesn’t have one will be provided a mask.

Wellness centers, volunteer services and cafeterias also will remain closed.

The Marshall Sleep Disorders Center will reopen Sunday evening, May 3rd. Patients will be screened and re-scheduled, if indicated.

Meanwhile, the Marshall County Commission has a meeting scheduled for Friday to determine whether the county courthouse should remain closed.

Marshall County has had 316 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six deaths, according to state health statistics.