Marshall County healthcare officials discuss a year of COVID-19

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Marshall Medical Centers admitted its first COVID-19-positive patient at the North facility on March 13, 2020.

The South hospital wouldn’t admit its first until just over two weeks later.

“The rest of March, April, and and June were really just kind of steady kind of like. We had a few patients here and there. Kind of like where are right now but if you remember June and July is when it peaked,” said Chief Nursing Officer Kathy Woodruff.

Woodruff told News 19 it was actually scary fighting COVID-19 as numbers peaked multiple times, leading to Marshall County being called a “hotspot.”

“I felt like things were getting out of control and at that point we didn’t have the mask mandate. But for us in the hospital it was a challenge because we were just overwhelmed with trying to do our normal job of taking care of patients with all of these patients on top of it,” explained Woodruff.

She said that at times, hospital staff thought they would not make it, but they surprised even themselves.

“Looking back over the year, the one thing that I would say that we learned about ourselves is we can do anything that if we’re put to the test,” Woodruff told News 19.

She said it was a learning process they will continue to build upon for the future.

“I think having COVID patients and the different variants that are around, It’ll continue to mutate and I think it’s going to be here forever and be part of what we do and that’s ok. I think the more we learn to work with this, the better off we are,” said Woodruff. “COVID-19, the virus was an unknown and we really weren’t sure how it would affect people or what would be the best treatments. We didn’t have Remdesivir and all the great medicines we have now back then, so all of those patients who did well early on were miracles for sure,” explained Woodruff.

Woodruff added she is concerned of another spike in positive coronavirus cases once Spring Break is over, but remains hopeful that as more people become vaccinated, things will get better.

As of this article, Alabama Department of Public Health reports 12% of people 16 and older in Marshall County have been fully vaccinated, which is one of the lowest in our coverage area.