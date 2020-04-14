Marshall County Health Department conducting COVID-19 testing

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Health Department is beginning testing for COVID-19.
Marshall County Health Department will be testing Monday-Friday from 12:30-4 p.m. by appointment only at the health department (150 Judy Smith Drive, Guntersville).
To recieve the test, you have to have symptoms AND be one of the following:
- A healthcare worker
- Age 65 or older
- Have a pre-existing medical condition or be immunosuppressed
- Have moderate to severe symptoms or worsening symptoms
Those without symptoms will not be tested.
For questions or to schedule an appointment, call the Marshall County Health Department at (256) 582-3656.
The Health Department says you will stay in your vehicle and you to bring your ID. Further directions will be provided when you arrive.