Maples Rugs says some employees tested positive for COVID-19

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Maples Rugs confirmed some of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the company said the employees are quarantined and are receiving full pay and health care benefits during this time.

Maples Rugs said they have increased cleaning in all departments and issued a number of preventive measures including mandatory, face masks, hand washing and social distancing. A Prevention Monitoring Task Force was also formed to help ensure the measures are being followed.

You can read their statement below:

“No, we have not had any employees test positive for COVID-19 at work. However, a couple of our employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and are not working as they are quarantined. When we were made aware they tested positive, we followed recommended best health safety practices in investigating their situations. As I am sure you understand, because of HIPAA laws, we cannot discuss specifics of the employees. However, we can tell you they are receiving their full pay and health care benefits while they are not allowed to work.

“As mentioned to you previously, we are doing everything we deem appropriate to protect the health and safety of our employees. In addition to increased cleaning in all departments, we have instituted a number of preventive measures including mandatory hand washing, mandatory wearing of face masks, workplace social distancing (to the extent possible), and a Prevention Monitoring Task Force to ensure the instituted measures are being complied with.

“As you know, we can only enforce prevention measures while our employees are at work. When they come to work, we want them to know and feel that we take their safety seriously, and we encourage them to only come to work if they are healthy and they feel safe doing so. As mentioned to you previously, in these very uncertain times we encourage our employees to ask questions of our Human Resources department and our management. We need our employees.”