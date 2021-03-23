Many Alabamians flocking to Tennessee for COVID-19 vaccines

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn — As Alabama continues to report a COVID-19 vaccine shortage, many in the state are looking for alternative ways to get the vaccine, and for some, that includes a trip to Tennessee where appointments are more plentiful.



Unlike the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), many of Tennessee’s state-run COVID-19 vaccine sites were, as of Tuesday evening, offering appointments as soon as this week, and Alabamians are eligible to get the shot.



In a statement to News 19 Tuesday, The Tennessee Department of Health (TDOH) said: “Vaccine is provided by the federal government and should be accessible to everyone. Our health departments do not ask for proof of residency.”



Many Alabamians have also been taking to social media to confirm they have successfully crossed the border to get the shot.



One woman posted NextDoor.com: “I got my first Pfizer dose at Kroger in Winchester, TN yesterday. The Kroger site is easy to navigate and schedule a time.”



Another man wrote on the site: “I was in and out in less than five minutes and they ask you stay in your vehicle for an additional 15 min to make sure no side effect. Total time at the clinic was 20 minutes.”



To register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the TDOH site scroll to the bottom of the page and click the button “Proceed to COVID-19 questionnaire.” Once you have completed the form, a list of state-run clinics offering the vaccine, along with any available appointments will appear. Meanwhile, vaccine availability at Tennessee pharmacies can also be located on sites like VaccineFinder.com.



On Tuesday, Lincoln County Tennessee’s Emergency Management Agency also announced that those 16 years and older would now be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.



As for other counties in Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee has said everyone aged 16 and older will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by no later than April 5.

