Manna House in Huntsville receives meal donations from local restaurant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Beauregard’s in Huntsville donated hundreds of meals to the Manna House of Huntsville.

Twice a month, the restaurant donates meals to Manna House– but they understand the need is greater right now and donated twice as much as they normally would on Wednesday.

This week they donated between 500 and 600 meals.

The Manna House is a public charity that provides food assistance to those in need.

The restaurant owner Rahul Arora says they are happy to do what they can to help their community.

“We love manna house, we love everything that they stand for. We love what they’ve been doing for our community for a number of years. For us to be a part of it, it just, it means a lot to us to be able to do that for them. Because they do so much more than we could ever imagine for our community.”

Beauregard’s is also offering a 20% discount to employees of Huntsville Hospital and Crestwood Medical Center.