Man builds Tiny Temple to meditate throughout COVID-19 crisis

Jonathon Flaum created the Tiny Temple as a way to meditate and get away from coronavirus stress.

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS ) — At a time when there’s so much out of one’s control, a symbolic doorway grabs the attention in front of an Asheville man’s home.

“Man is the messenger who has forgotten the message,” says Jonathon Flaum, who hasn’t forgotten a message from the COVID-19 disaster. “And I think this virus has really brought that to bear, we remember the message. We remember the message of love and compassion.”

The doorway is a symbolic entrance to what he calls the Tiny Temple.

“Please leave your messages, thoughts, and prayers,” a mailbox on the door reads.

Beyond the door, Jonathon invites anyone troubled by the coronavirus to a sacred space in his backyard that used to be a playhouse.

“I went and got some old recycled pallet wood, sided it with that,” he told News 13. “And we can turn the playhouse into a prayer house.”

“While the world is topsy-turvy, I just felt like I had to do something as small as it was, so I decided to build this temple in my backyard,” said Flaum.

In the temple, he ponders the world far beyond the revamped 64 square foot structure he calls the Tiny Temple.

“I love the idea of re-purposing things,” he says.

As he sits in silence, he prays for family in the New York metro area devastated by COVID-19.

“Meditate and be mindful of other people and pray for people that I’m thinking about,” said Flaum.

“We’re praying that people have the internal resources to deal with their whole lives being upended,” he says. “And realizing that, how can we continue to walk forward?”

Jonathan wants this backyard hut to be a source of peace at a chaotic time. He also writes an Asheville Tiny Temple blog to document this tumultuous time.

“I’m kind of a freelance zen monk and milkman,” he says.

Seven years ago he founded Farm to Home Milk. Over the years, he’s been more than just a dairy delivery guy.

“As a milk man I was listening making my deliveries,” he said of qualities that make him a voice of calm and reason.

In the confines of his Tiny Temple, he wraps his mind around an enormous disaster.

“When I’m in that space, I feel like I’m with all beings,” says Flaum.