Make-A-Wish needs your help to send a message of hope to wish kids during uncertain times

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Make-A-Wish Alabama is facing a record number of wishes waiting to be granted as a result of the recent need to postpone all wishes that involve travel due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

As more than 80% of wishes involve travel, 970 wishes nationwide and more than 20 wishes through Make-A-Wish Alabama were immediately impacted, with additional wishes being impacted every day.

Anna Reece, 4, is a cancer survivor and was supposed to be celebrating her wish in Disney World with her family this week.

"We don't want a single child to wait even one unnecessary day for their wish to happen," said Regional Development Manager Lacy Fitzpatrick. "For that to be put on hold, by something we can't control... it's heartbreaking."

But Anna Reece knows her wish trip is just postponed, and she'll be there as soon as Make-A-Wish can safely get her there.

These challenging circumstances have inspired Make-A-Wish to think creatively about how to bring hope and joy to Make-A-Wish kids during these unpredictable and scary times. They've announced their “Messages of Hope” campaign to give supporters a fun, easy way to help children with critical illnesses without needing to leave the house.

Through “Messages of Hope,” Make-A-Wish invites the public to spread hope by writing, recording, or photographing themselves delivering messages of encouragement for wish kids waiting for wishes impacted by COVID-19.

The last step is to post the messages to any social media channel along with the tag, @makeawishalabama and the hashtag, #WishesAreWaiting.

Learn more and help, go to wish.org/messages-of-hope.