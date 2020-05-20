Madison’s stadium is under budget, but baseball’s start date unknown

MADISON, Ala. – Toyota Field’s construction is done and coming in under budget, Madison Mayor Paul Finley said Wednesday.

The $46 million project is coming in $90,000 under budget, Finley said.

Whether the Rocket City Trash Pandas will take the field there this season is still up in the air because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The season was supposed to start last month but couldn’t, and a date for first pitches has not been set.

Madison has been banking its lodging tax money from a 2018 increase and can pay on the bond issue from that for eight months, Finley said. The city started paying this month.

“It’s not optimal, but we erred on the side of conservativism and we’re going to be fine in the city of Madison,” Finley said.

Regardless of whether baseball does or doesn’t happen this season, Finley said they are working on planning other events like camps and festivals in the park, which is a multipurpose venue.

“We’re going to start having events there as we’re able to, doing it in a way that makes good sense when it comes to distancing and sanitation and so forth,” Finley said.