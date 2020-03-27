Madison Fire and Rescue giving behind-the-scenes tours on Facebook Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Students will now be home for the rest of the school year and parents may need some ways to keep them entertained and learning.

When the COVID-19 pandemic sent children home, Madison Fire and Rescue did what they do best and responded by coming up with fun and engaging Facebook Lives for families.

WHNT News 19's Jordan Dafnis was with them yesterday when they went live showing people on Facebook all about their fire engine.

The video was 40 minutes long and it's saved on their page so families can go back and watch it at any time.

Everyday they are talking about something new. Some videos may be long, some may be short, but they plan to post something every day until people are able to start going back to their normal routines.

Madison Fire PIO Michael Sedlacek says the department's hope is that families would not only be entertained but also learn about fire safety.

"Fire Safety is everyone's fight, not just for firefighters. So, if we can make that something that everyone is engaged in, it makes it safer for everyone."

Madison Fire says now is the perfect time to make sure your home is fire safe. Check your smoke alarms and make sure you have a fire safety exit plan in place.

Friday, Madison Fire and Rescue will be going live again giving a tour inside one of their fire stations. They haven't yet shared a time but they will let people know on the Madison Fire and Rescue Facebook page.