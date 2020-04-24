Madison County’s preparing to reopen, but leaders stress there will be changes

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong said the county is preparing for reopening, but cautioned Friday that the county will operate under the “new normal.”

“This is not a switch we’re going to flip an everything suddenly returns to normal,” Strong said in Friday’s briefing. “Everything we’re doing now, from social distancing, wearing a face covering and not gathering in large groups, is our new normal.”

The county has a plan for reopening its offices to the public that will include requiring cloth masks and providing hand sanitizer, Strong said, as well as increased cleaning and making sure employees have 6 feet of distance among themselves.

He stressed that people will need to respect each other and understand the importance of separation in public, in order to prevent a spike in cases that would overwhelm healthcare workers.

“When it is lifted, this is not the green flag at the Talladega 500 where everyone comes out with the gas pedal mashed to the floor, trying to recoup,” Strong said.

The state health department’s current stay at home order expires April 30. There were 205 confirmed cases in Madison County as of Friday, and four deaths since the start of the outbreak.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said they’ve looked at the transmission of the virus and the spread of it still is primarily through respiratory droplets and person-to-person contact, although surface contact is still a possible way to get the illness.

Typically the disease has been spread by a carrier to a family member or coworker, Landers said. But she said as measures have been put in place at businesses and even by people in their homes to separate sick people, there’s been a decline in those types of transmissions.

“As we look at this, we are looking and starting to see less of an epi link,” she said. “And that’s good.”