Madison County Sheriff’s Office details COVID-19 precautions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – As of Monday, March 16, 2020 Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner reports there are no diagnosed cases of COVID-19 inside the Madison county jail, and says his office wants to assure the entire community that it is taking all precautions to ensure there is no disruption in services, both when it comes to policing and patrols and services provided inside the Madison County Jail.

Sheriff Turner says supervisors throughout his office are reminding employees to wash their hands as much as possible, and to be cautious in face-to-face interactions with citizens.

The sheriff’s office already has an alternative response system in place to process some calls and reports by phone, and Turner says it will evaluate response options to calls as needed.

“The Sheriff’s Office will not compromise the safety of our citizens for any reason,” Sheriff Turner said. “Our employees will continue to provide quality services to our community, whether that be through the Patrol Division in the Field, or by our Corrections Staff inside the jail.”

The Sheriff’s Office has also canceled advanced training courses for the rest of the month of March.