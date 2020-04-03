Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy tests positive for COVID-19

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A deputy tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy is recovering and completing a two week quarantine period at home.

The sheriff’s office said all proper notifications have been made, including the Madison County Human Resources Division and the Madison County Health Department.

The release said that during the past two to three weeks, the sheriff’s office had already implemented steps to minimize deputies contact with citizens and other employees, such as taking reports by phone and meeting citizens outside of houses when a response is necessary. The sheriff’s office also said they eliminated roll call and similar settings to keep employees from having close contact.

The sheriff’s office said all deputies and detention officers are issued personal protective equipment, including gloves, masks, and hand sanitizer, to help protect them as they continue to serve and protect the community.

“The health and well-being of my employees is of the utmost importance. They are on the front line in our community and in our jail protecting every day. They also have loved ones they go home to. We are striving to make sure we take every step necessary to protect all our employees and their families so that they can continue to go out and serve the community,” said Sheriff Turner.