Madison County sees sharp spike in quarantine COVID-19 patients

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – COVID-19 cases in Madison County have significantly increased in just the past week, according to Huntsville-area and state health officials.

Huntsville/Madison EMA Director Jeff Birdwell said quarantine cases being monitored in the county went from 85 to 243 in a week. Due to the recent spike, the City of Huntsville was added to a COVID-19 watch list.

“The City of Huntsville in Madison County is actually on the COVID-19 Task Force Watch List, which represents any organizations or governments that has more than a 200 percent increase in confirmed cases,” Birdwell said Friday.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health called the continued climb in numbers a “disturbing trend”. She said they’re seeing an increased number of cases and contacts.

“We know that without any level of social distancing or without any level of personal protective measures, that a person with COVID-19, under the most optimal circumstances, will transmit COVID-19 to two and-a-half people,” Landers said. “But it can actually be higher than that. We need to get our transmission down to less than one person being infected by COVID-19, and that will trend us down and keep the virus numbers as low as possible.”

Recent reports show about a 16 percent available capacity of intensive care unit beds. Landers said hospitals are required to have surge plans and added hospitals may be able to convert medical beds into ICU beds, depending on their need.

Landers said she’s worried about the health care system’s ability to respond to rising case numbers. She said the system will be overwhelmed if COVID-19 case numbers aren’t brought under control.

She stressed that the most vulnerable in the community, particularly persons over 65 or with a pre-existing health condition, should assess their risk when deciding whether or not to go out. She reiterated that if a person was tested for COVID-19, that person should stay home until they receive a negative result.

“We are certainly in an unprecedented time, but we can do this,” Landers said. “We as Alabmianas can do this, we as citizens of different counties can do this. When we’re talking about Madison County, this county has shown a lot of strength, a lot of resilience during this entire matter. You have an excellent health care system here. This county is very, very capable of keeping these numbers as low as possible and getting off of any watch list.”

Madison Mayor Paul Finley said hospitalizations in North Alabama have gone up from 39 to a current total of 59. As Father’s Day approaches, Finley asked that the community continue to wear masks, sanitize and social distance while celebrating.

When asked about considering mandatory face coverings, Finley said city leaders are continuing to have that discussion.