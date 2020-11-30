Madison County Schools to transition to hybrid schedule

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The increasing number of COVID-19 cases has prompted Madison County Schools to transition to “Level 2, Hybrid Instruction.”

The change begins Thursday, December 3 and will last through Friday, December 18.

In the hybrid model, students are divided into two groups by last name. Beginning December 3, students with the last names that start with A-K will be in face-to-face instruction on December 7, 8, 14, 15. The other days will be remote learning days. Students who have last names that start with L-Z will be in school for face-to-face instruction on December 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18. The other days will be remote.

Social distancing and face masks are still required on all Madison County Schools campuses.

Schools will provide information about meal pick-up times to families.

It’s important to note, there are several schools within the school system who are currently learning remotely. Students in those schools will continue learning remotely until they are notified by the principals.

The following schools are currently in remote learning:

Hazel Green High

Meridianville Middle

Endeavor Elementary

Monrovia Elementary

Monrovia Middle