Madison County Schools preparing for COVID-19 impact

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County Schools said it is preparing for cases of COVID-19 to impact the school system.

The district said Thursday that there was no plan to close schools in the county, since no cases of the disease had been confirmed in the state. But contingency plans are in place to help minimize the risk of exposure and spread of COVID-19 in county schools.

School officials said they are working to ensure students can continue their coursework in the event of a school closure.

Domestic field trips were still being scheduled, the district said, but they were being evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Extracurricular activities, such as sporting events and theater performances, might be limited or temporarily cancelled if the risk of exposure is presented, according to the district.

In regard to championship or playoff games, the Alabama High School Athletic Association said it has contingency plans for those contests.