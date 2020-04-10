Madison County Schools prepares for kids to finish school year at home

Madison County Schools had 100,000 pages of lesson plans printed for kids. (Photo provided by Madison County Schools)

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County Schools is preparing for nearly 20,000 students to finish the school year from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

School starts Monday, and to get students ready, the district has a “Digital Backpack” on its website that will be where students download lessons for the next six weeks.

A school district spokesman said the school system also is printing hundreds of thousands of copies of paper lessons that will be delivered to students who may not have access to the internet.

Schools will contact parents and students next week about when the packets will be available.