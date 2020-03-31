Madison County Schools postponing graduation ceremonies, release education plan for rest of year

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County Schools made two major announcements Tuesday morning.

First, all graduation ceremonies have been postponed.

Madison County Schools Spokesman Tim Hall said the ceremonies will be rescheduled for later in the summer.

A learning plan for the remainder of the year was released as well.

According to the learning plan, seniors on track to graduate and in good standing as of the third quarter will be considered to have met the graduation requirements for the state of Alabama.

Seniors not meeting those requirements or not on track will be given Chromebooks and wifi hotspots in order to meet those requirements. Students short on credits can work to recover the credits immediately rather than waiting for the summer.

Alabama Essential Pathway work hour requirements and the civics test requirement have been waived.

For students in Kindergarten through 11th grade, there will be weekly lessons provided based on parental preferences. Each school will begin contacting parents the week of April 6.

Options include:

Weekly lessons on the district website beginning April 13

Paper copies at the Madison County Schools feeding sites beginning April 15 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Harvest Elementary Madison Cross Roads Elementary Madison County Elementary Riverton Elementary Hazel Green Elementary New Hope Elementary

Paper copies at each school on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning April 16 through April 30

Grades for K-8 students will be determined by an average of the first, second, and third quarters.

Grades for high school freshmen, sophomores, and juniors will be based on the third quarter along. Any of these students will be able to retake any classes they failed when school resumes.

Superintendent Allen Perkins said anyone with questions can contact their child’s principal or teacher via email.