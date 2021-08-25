Madison County Schools have over 600 postive COVID-19 cases in students and staff

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County has updated its COVID-19 dashboard, detailing the number of students and staff who have tested positive for COVID.

The most recent numbers, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, show 641 students and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, which is about three percent of the 19,672 students currently enrolled in the school system. That is up from 503 cases last week.

271 students in staff from the Sparkman Family of schools have tested positive for coronavirus out of their 7,583 students.

The Buckhorn Family of schools shows 156 positive cases out of the 4,209 student population.

App users click here to view the school by school breakdown.

The Dashboard can be found under the Ready, Set, Forward tab of the Madison County website.

School districts are not required to report case numbers on their own dashboards but instead report data directly to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Alabama’s COVID-19 Schools K-12 Dashboard does not have current data. The state dashboard was last updated on May 28.