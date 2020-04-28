Madison County officials say the number of COVID-19 inpatients remains stable

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – On Tuesday, April 28th, Madison County Officials EMA Director Jeff Birdwell, Commissioner Dale Strong, and Crestwood hospital’s CEO Dr. Pam Hudson provided an update to the county’s COVID-19 response.

Dr. Hudson starts the conference by saying the number of inpatients remains stable and the hospitals are below their capacity. She said moving into the future there will be COVID-19 testing in hospitals to help them know where to safely keep patients.

She says safety continues to be their highest priority and emphasizes the importance of continuing social distancing as well as wearing masks.

Hudson says they will be welcoming back patients who were going to have an elective surgery prior to COVID-19. She recommends people who put those surgeries on hold to call their provider.

Hudson also says to expect waiting room changes and expects many will still be asked to wait in their car.

Commissioner Dale Strong says the safety measures will be enforced at county offices as well and expects to see local business follow suite.

Madison County Chairman Dale Strong says it welcomes the governor’s announcement but says the county did want much more. He says he doesn’t like to see the businesses of Madison County suffering.

He says he knows the local government is ready to lead the way.

Strong says on Friday, May 1st, all county employees will return to work and help create a reopening plan that will be shared with the public by next week. You can learn more at Madisoncounty.gov.

Strong says there could be a spike in cases now that the stay-at-home-order is lifted. He says it’s important to continue social distancing so the virus doesn’t pick up steam.

Strong says “the success of this is because of the people not the government.”

He says thanks to the healthcare workers and medical staff performing at the highest level, the cases in Madison County have been minimal.