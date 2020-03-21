Madison County officials remind public to continue sanitizing and distancing during COVID-19 outbreak

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Saturday, officials from Madison County gathered to discuss the continued response to COVID-19

Dr. Pam Hudson, Crestwood Medical Center CEO thanked the public for cooperating with the medical center’s no visitor policy and reminded the public about the criteria for COVID-19 testing:

If you have no symptoms of COVID-19, you shouldn’t get tested.

If you have symptoms, call your healthcare provider, an urgent care center, or go to the Huntsville Hospital Fever and Flu Clinic on Governors Drive.

If you have symptoms AND a doctor’s note for testing, you can go to the coronavirus drive thru testing center at John Hunt Park.

In all cases, Hudson said to adhere to the sanitizing and separation standards to help cut down on community spread.

Hudson added that per the CDC, standard surgical masks should only only be worn by those with symptoms of COVID-19, caregivers, and doctors. The general public does NOT need to wear a mask, and nobody outside the medical profession should be wearing N95 masks unless told to do so by a healthcare professional.

Hudson said the Alabama Department of Public Health and some private companies have been helping to supply coronavirus test kits, and the testing process will be oriented towards those who are in the hospital and have severe symptoms.

She also said she hopes there should be more test kits available in the next few weeks.

Private citizens, as well as other medical professionals have offered to stepped up to help during the crisis, and Hudson was thankful for the offers.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley said both Huntsville and Madison City Halls are open for business, most of which was moving online.

He stated there will be a Madison City Council Meeting at 8 p.m. Monday to take care of essential business, and there will be no public comment. He encouraged residents to watch online or Channel 42.

Finley also said to call the non-emergency numbers for Huntsville Police – (256) 722-7100 and Madison Police – (256) 772-5685, which have added staffing to deal with questions and additional information requests.

On buying items, Finley encouraged people to get only what they need.

“If you have what you need, please let others get what they need.”

He said he’s seen confidence and not panic from both cities amid the crisis.

Melissa Thompson, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville spoke to the impact on nonprofits, saying they have lost revenue and have been forced to cancel multiple events.

The foundation recently activated its emergency relief fund to assist nonprofits on the front lines supporting essential needs, but Thompson said the $100,000 in requests for assistance have overwhelmed the fund, encouraging donations to assist.

Thompson also encouraged the public to donate to their favorite nonprofit and dial 211 if they need assistance or resources.

Thompson encouraged nonprofits to participate in the online Charity Tracker platform, which allows organizations to work together to meet needs. The subscription is free for nonprofits.

Thompson also said nonprofits can connect with one another through a virtual town hall meeting being held Tuesday, March 24 at 10 a.m. Nonprofits can sign up here.