Madison County officials continue to hold daily updates on COVID-19 response

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVID-19 is a situation that continues to change by the day, which is why Huntsville, Madison and Madison County leaders have been holding daily briefings.

Thursday, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle made a point to mention that for now, local government will remain operational.

"To the people out there city hall is open. We will remain open and it is important for your government to remain open. We are still picking up your trash. Public safety officers are still in place. We are still issueing building permits. We are still doing inspections and we are still building roads because we are going to make sure that the city stays open." Mayor Tommy Battle

Friday's news conference will be held at noon.

Huntsville - Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell will speak, along with Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health, Madison Mayor Paul Finley, and Executive Director of the Alabama Food Bank Association Laura Lester.

We'll carry the news conference on-air, here on whnt.com, and on the WHNT news app.