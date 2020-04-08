Madison County officials concerned by potential shortage of drugs for people on ventilators

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - For weeks when health officials talk about shortages related to COVID-19, many have worried about the supply of personnel protective equipment and ventilators. But medical leaders in Madison County are also concerned about the supply of certain medications that could treat people struggling to breathe.

The topic of ventilators has been one of upmost importance as hospitals in Madison County prepare for a potential future surge in COVID-19 cases. County officials say they have about 400 at their disposal.

"And right now the models don't show that we would need more ventilators," David Spillers, Huntsville Hospital CEO told reporters during a briefing Monday.

Spillers says he is still concerned about supplies when it comes to the ability to intubate a patient.

"You have to sedate a patient to put them on a ventilator and nobody is talking nationally about the shortage of propofol and other drugs required to put somebody on a ventilator," Spillers pointed out.

A recent study by Vizient, the nation's largest member-owned health care services company, shows that in March there was a 51% increase in demand for drugs like propofol used to intubate patients.

"I could predict particularly since our curve generally is farther along than the rest of the country that drugs may be the issue for us, not ventilators," Spillers said.

During a Huntsville-Madison County COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, Crestwood Hospital CEO, Dr. Pam Hudson says those drugs are already being conserved, in part, by cancelling all elective surgeries.

And Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong says they are in contact with the Alabama Department of Public Health to manage that supply.

"That propofol, right now, we've got enough in stock to take care of our local hospitals and there is a large communication related to being sure that not only here locally, but also here in north Alabama, that sufficient supplies are there," Strong said Tuesday.

Strong says he wants the area to be prepared for the days and weeks ahead as the wait for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases.

County officials continue to urge people to obey the governor's order and practice social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.