Madison County leaders give residents a “C” for first “Safer at Home” weekend

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Commission Chairman Dale Strong and Crestwood Medical Center CEO Pam Hudson both gave residents a “C” for how they handled the first weekend of the Safer-at-Home order at Monday’s news conference.

They say people are generally doing well, but they both noticed more than one family member going to stores and a large number of people not wearing masks. Strong and Hudson agree: We have to do better in order to keep the number of cases low in Madison County.

An Open Courthouse

Strong says everything seemed to go generally well Monday morning at the courthouse and satellite offices. He also mentioned that anyone with tag registration deadlines for March, April and may now have an extended deadline of June 19. This is for new vehicle registrations as well as license plate renewals.

The Importance of Masks

Hudson started her statement with an update on the numbers of coronavirus cases that require hospitalization. But then she quickly shifted focus to the importance of masks.

Hudson reiterated the need for everyone to wear a mask over their mouth and nose. There are asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19, and wearing a mask is the one way you can take personal responsibility to help stop the spread.

Franklin County Spike

A reporter asked Hudson if any resources from Madison County were responding to Franklin County, which saw a large spike in cases over the last few says. Hudson said a report they received at the hospital indicated no resources were needed because most of the new cases appear to be positive test results for asymptomatic people. She doesn’t have any reason to believe those people will require care from a hospital.

The next news conference for Huntsville/Madison County is scheduled for Wednesday at noon.