Madison County inmate dies at hospital; tested positive for COVID-19

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A Madison County Jail inmate died this week of an apparent heart attack and also tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Friday.

The 43-year-old inmate was taken to a hospital around 3 a.m. Wednesday after having what the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said appeared to be a heart attack. He died around 7 a.m., authorities said.

The man’s name was not released.

While he was being admitted to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said the man was tested for COVID and tested positive. The inmate never complained of or showed any COVID-like symptoms, they said.

The man was in the jail awaiting transfer to the Alabama Department of Corrections after a sentencing in June for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, authorities said. He had been receiving treatment for “multiple serious health issues,” they said, including cardiovascular disease.

A second COVID-19 test was conducted and results are pending, authorities said. As a precaution, all inmates, healthcare workers and officers that were in close contact with the inmate have been tested, and all tests came back negative, they said.

Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said earlier this week the sheriff’s office has not had any positive cases in the jail since enacting strict protocols near the beginning of the pandemic.