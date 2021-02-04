Madison County Health Department out of new vaccine, Huntsville Hospital plans 2,000 shots a day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Madison County Health Department won’t be doing any new vaccinations any time soon due to a lack of vaccine, officials said Wednesday at the Huntsville-area COVID-19 briefing.

The Morgan County Health Department also reported Wednesday it will only be administering second doses of the vaccine for the foreseeable future.

But Huntsville Hospital next week will embark on a major vaccination effort 1,500 to 2,000 shots a day — by appointment — at John Hunt Park.

The vaccine shortage is taking place just as the list of those eligible to be vaccinated is expanding — starting Monday — by about 1 million residents statewide.

Residents who have received their first shot will get the second dose.

“What we are being told, at least for Madison County, at least through February, probably the first week of March, maybe even the second week of March, based on the supply coming in and the current supply they have, they only have enough to cover second doses,” said Jeff Birdwell, Madison County EMA Director.

But it could a take a month more for some residents to get a first dose.

“There was some discussion this morning, as more becomes available then that may open up appointments earlier,” Birdwell said. “But right now the projected date, you know conservative date, is there will be more appointments that open up probably the second week of next month.”

Huntsville Hospital is getting and extra 1,000 doses per day from the State of Alabama, said Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says Huntsville is part of a new vaccination effort.

“There will be 8 large scale drive-through clinics throughout the state,” ADPH said in response to News 19. “Clinics will be located in Anniston, Birmingham, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Selma, and Tuscaloosa. The goal is for each location to be able to give 1,000 vaccines per day that week.”

But, Huntsville Hospital’s clinic at the Jaycee Building at John Hunt Park is by appointment and not a drive-thru.

“We’ll be doing somewhere between 1,500 and 2,000 people a day, in that clinic, we feel comfortable we can handle that number of people, that’s probably a thousand more than we had anticipated next week, but we’re going to staff up and get those done.”

ADPH rolled out a new website this for vaccination sign-ups, but the lack of vaccine means they are not even scheduling new appointments in Madison County through the health department.

News 19 asked ADPH if residents who signed up through ADPH’s hotline or website would be migrated to the Huntsville Hospital appointment list.

We were told residents had to sign up separately for the Huntsville Hospital vaccinations and that signing up through ADPH wouldn’t apply to the new clinic efforts. That is despite the fact the state is providing the new vaccine to Huntsville Hospital.

Spillers said it will be a major undertaking.

“If you do 2,000 people in a day, in a 10 hour day, that’s three-plus people every minute that you’re vaccinating,” he said. “So, a lot has to happen to get that kind of throughput.”

During today’s Huntsville-area COVID-19 briefing, officials pointed to some favorable health trends.

Huntsville Hospital reported it had 263 covid-19 patients in North Alabama, that’s down from more than 500 in-patient in early January.

In Madison County the percentage of people testing positive is also down sharply to about 15 percent, last month it got as high as 38 percent