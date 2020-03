(WHNT) – The Alabama Department of Health confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in Madison County.

According to the ADH website, there is one case of the coronavirus in Madison County.

Figures from the Alabama Dept of Public Health show 36 total cases statewide.

