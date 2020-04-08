Madison County cancels annual youth fishing rodeo

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The 38th Annual youth Fishing Rodeo has been cancelled as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Madison County Commission said Wednesday it was cancelling the May 2 event at Sharon Johnston Park “after careful consideration regarding the health and safety of everyone in our community.”

The commission said it looks forward to holding the event next year.

The purpose of the Youth Fishing Rodeo is to give children a fun-filled morning of fishing and outdoor entertainment.