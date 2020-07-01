Madison County Board of Health requests mask ordinance from the state

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County appears to be one step closer to a mask ordinance following a vote by the Madison County Board of Health. The local board has approved a masking order that would require approval from State Health Officer Scott Harris.

The requested order defines a face covering or mask as “a device to cover the nose and mouth of a person to impede the spread of saliva or other fluids during speaking, coughing, sneezing or other intentional or involuntary action.”

Madison County Board of Health approves measure calling for required public masking in county. Only first step though, will need state health officer to approve. Lawyers for local govts reviewing now. If approved, could see implementation as early as next week. @whnt — Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) July 1, 2020

Requirements

If approved, this order would require everyone to wear face coverings in the following situations:

Indoor spaces of business or venues open to the general public, included by not limited to stores, bars, and restaurants, entertainment venues, public meeting spaces, government buildings, civic centers, etc.

Transportation services available to the general public, including mass transit, paratransit, taxi or ride-sharing services.

Outdoor areas open to the public where ten or more persons are gathered and unable to maintain a distance of six or more feet between persons not from the same household.

Exceptions

A face covering will not be required if a mask is not possible due to the supervision of multiple children. It says the facility would then adhere to sanitary, hygienic, and face coverings to the maximum extent possible.

Implementation

The order, that you can read in its entirety here, has a date on it that says the face covering order would be implemented in Madison County effective on July 1, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. The order hasn’t yet been approved, so that will not be the start order.

Members of the Madison County Board of Health

Paul Tabereaux, MD

Chairman

Sherrie Squyres, MD

Aruna Arora, MD

Roger Smalligan, MD

Chris Parks, MD

Dale Strong, Madison County Commission Chair