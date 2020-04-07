Madison City Farmers Market opening as scheduled on Saturday, April 11 with multiple COVID-19 precautions

MADISON, Ala. – Local fruits and vegetables will still be available in Madison.

The Madison City Farmers Market announced late Monday night the market will open as planned, but with a few differences to comply with guidance concerning COVID-19 safety.

Customers are asked to send only one person per household, pre-order and pre-pay when possible, and refrain from bringing used egg cartons – vendors will not accept them.

The farmer’s market also announced pets are not allowed – only registered service animals – and no customer supplies cups, thermoses, or jars will be used.

Food vendors will only sell produce, meat, eggs, cheese, bread, and prepared foods. All booths will be spaced 10 feet apart and only vendors will be allowed to touch the products and tables. Vendors will also be wearing gloves while handling, packing, and selling at the market.