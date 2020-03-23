Madison city employee tests positive for COVID-19

MADISON, Ala. – A Madison city employee tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, Mayor Paul Finley said Monday.

The employee works in the city’s engineering department and was last at work Wednesday, Finley said in a statement. The employee did not feel well after going home from work that day and did not go back to work after that, he said.

The employee was tested and learned Sunday that the test results were positive for COVID-19, Finley said.

The employee is recovering at home and is quarantined for 14 days.

Finley said the city has followed its temporary coronavirus guidelines through the city’s engineering departments and other connected departments.

At the time Finley released the statement, there were 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, according to Alabama Department of Health numbers.