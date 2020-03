MADISON, Ala. – The Madison Chamber of Commerce will hold a webinar this week to help small business owners who are hurting due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Chamber will host the webinar March 25 at 4 p.m. The focus will be on applying for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans, which the county is approved for.

Space for the webinar is limited. Business owners who are interested in attending the webinar can click here to register and receieve login instructions.