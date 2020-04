MADISON, Ala. – The Madison Chamber of Commerce is holding a T-shirt fundraiser to support those who are working every day on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chamber has a “Feeding the Frontline” fundraiser on its website with a $600 goal to help feed healthcare professionals, HEMSI, police and fire departments.

Every $15 you contribute will get you a #madisonalstrong t-shirt.

More information on how to donate is on the Madison Chamber of Commerce website.