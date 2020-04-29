Madison business makes 2,000 masks for city, school employees

MADISON, Ala. – A local company has made a donation of 2,000 masks to Madison and Madison City Schools, city officials said Wednesday.

Accurate Machine and Tool Corp. donated the masks to the city, with the help of Madison Visionary Partners and the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, the city said.

“It is our hope that the protective equipment will play some small role in protecting lives in our community,” Accurate Machine and Tool president Martin Folgmann said in a news release. “The more we do for one another, the faster the City will get through the current crisis.”