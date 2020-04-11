Madison at the Range hosts parade to bring residents and families together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

During this pandemic, it has become difficult to visit friends and family members - especially those in assisted living homes.

So Madison at the Range decided to bring the family to their residents with a parade!

The residents were able to come outside and catch some sun as they waved to friends and family who were driving by to say hello. Susan Rogers, who works at the home, says they just wanted to do everything they could to help bring families together during this Easter weekend.

"This was a way that we could, especially being Easter weekend, allow the residents to see their family and the family to see the residents - all while getting out and enjoying the sun and just trying to bring the normalcy, even though the situation we're in right now is not normal."