Lowe's employees are getting a pay raise.

The home improvement chain says workers will see a $2/hour pay increase. The increase is temporary - just for the month of April.

It applies to all of the company's full-time, part-time and seasonal hourly workers who are employed at Lowe's stores, its contact centers and its fulfillment facilities in the U.S. and Canada.

The company's CEO says it's a thank you to workers who are working during these times.