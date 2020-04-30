Lowe Mill in Huntsville prepares to reopen Friday with new hours, required masks

Coronavirus

by: WHNT News 19

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Lowe Mill Arts and Entertainment in Huntsville will be implementing Phase 1 of reopening the facility on Friday!

The art facility announced on Facebook they will reopen on May 1st at 12:00 p.m. with new hours and some new guidelines to help protect occupants and guests.

The new hours are Wednesday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Lowe Mill Changes –

  • Face masks will be required by anyone entering the property.
  • No more than 50 patrons will be allowed on the property at any time.
  • No studio hours are required, so artists can make the decision on whether or not they would like to open to the public.
  • The building will only open if studios are occupied. If there are no studios open on a certain floor, that floor will be closed to the public.
  • Crews will be wiping down doors and surfaces daily.
  • Signs were installed to encourage staying 6 feet apart from others.
  • Lowe Mill is also working on making one-way paths through the building and stairwells.

Lowe Mill says they have instructed studio holders to keep their social media and websites up-to-date on whether or not they will be opening.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Latest News

More News