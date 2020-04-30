Lowe Mill in Huntsville prepares to reopen Friday with new hours, required masks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Lowe Mill Arts and Entertainment in Huntsville will be implementing Phase 1 of reopening the facility on Friday!
The art facility announced on Facebook they will reopen on May 1st at 12:00 p.m. with new hours and some new guidelines to help protect occupants and guests.
The new hours are Wednesday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Lowe Mill Changes –
- Face masks will be required by anyone entering the property.
- No more than 50 patrons will be allowed on the property at any time.
- No studio hours are required, so artists can make the decision on whether or not they would like to open to the public.
- The building will only open if studios are occupied. If there are no studios open on a certain floor, that floor will be closed to the public.
- Crews will be wiping down doors and surfaces daily.
- Signs were installed to encourage staying 6 feet apart from others.
- Lowe Mill is also working on making one-way paths through the building and stairwells.
Lowe Mill says they have instructed studio holders to keep their social media and websites up-to-date on whether or not they will be opening.