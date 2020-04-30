Lowe Mill in Huntsville prepares to reopen Friday with new hours, required masks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Lowe Mill Arts and Entertainment in Huntsville will be implementing Phase 1 of reopening the facility on Friday!

The art facility announced on Facebook they will reopen on May 1st at 12:00 p.m. with new hours and some new guidelines to help protect occupants and guests.

The new hours are Wednesday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Lowe Mill Changes –

Face masks will be required by anyone entering the property.

No more than 50 patrons will be allowed on the property at any time.

No studio hours are required, so artists can make the decision on whether or not they would like to open to the public.

The building will only open if studios are occupied. If there are no studios open on a certain floor, that floor will be closed to the public.

Crews will be wiping down doors and surfaces daily.

Signs were installed to encourage staying 6 feet apart from others.

Lowe Mill is also working on making one-way paths through the building and stairwells.

Lowe Mill says they have instructed studio holders to keep their social media and websites up-to-date on whether or not they will be opening.