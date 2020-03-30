Love brings Canadian couple together during COVID-19 outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Love is a powerful force, and for one couple, distance and a pandemic was keeping them apart.

That is until Eihab Boraie just couldn't wait any longer to see his girlfriend.

Boraie, a Canadian Egyptian, caught the last flight out of Cairo to see his Italian-American love, who was in Quebec City, Canada.

His plan: to propose.

Boraie says his fiancé's family is under lockdown in Italy, and didn't want to take any chances of being stuck in a lockdown away from each other.

He says if they were to go under lockdown, he would rather be in isolation with the love of his life.