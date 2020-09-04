Local researchers share how a healthy lifestyle may help fight COVID-19 symptoms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Local researchers at HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology are staying on top of new COVID-19 developments— and sharing best practices for staying healthy and safe.

Dr. Neil lamb is in charge of educational outreach relating to genetics, genomics and biotechnology for the institute.

He says one way people can help to fight off developing more severe symptoms of COVID-19 is by getting their bodies in the best possible shape.

So things such as watching your diet, eating fruits and vegetables, avoiding those quarantine comfort foods and getting exercise, going outdoors doing things to keep your body active.

“And if you are pre-diabetic or have type 2 diabetes getting your blood sugar under control and if you have hypertension getting our blood pressure under control whether it’s through a combination of exercise and diet or medication.”

To be clear just because you are healthy it doesn’t mean you won’t get COVID-19, but again—it may give you a better chance to fight off some of the more severe symptoms.

Lamb does a video series called shareable science where he explains many covid-19 topics in depth.

You can access the video by clicking this link.