Local officials haven’t decided what to do after mask mandate expires

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Nearly a quarter of Alabama’s population have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine shot.

As vaccinations increase and hospitalizations decrease, many people can’t wait for life to get back to normal.

Alabama’s mask mandate is also going to expire in less than a month. That has local, county and school officials talking about what they’re doing after April 9, when the state mandate expires.

“We see the sun coming through the splitting clouds,” said Jeremy Childers with Morgan County Schools. “It’s a relief to see that we see some light at the end of the tunnel.”

Childers is the career tech and workforce development director at Morgan County Schools.

He says there are less and less students in the district who are COVID-19 positive.

That means a lot more kids are in school.

“When you have 700 kids at a time being quarantined down to, if you look at our website, I don’t know what the number is today but we’re in the single digits on active cases,” Childers said.

The decision was made months ago for Morgan County Schools to require masking regardless of the state’s mandate.

Their decision is safety driven, Childers said.

Limestone County Schools and Huntsville City Schools say they haven’t decided whether or not to require masking after April 9.

WHNT asked the city for an interview, for this story, and was directed to Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Landers sent this statement in an email:

“It would be premature to consider discussion of the Madison County mask order, at this time, as this would be a decision made upon factors as they exist nearing April 9, including county infection rate, uptake of vaccine, and hospitalizations, for example. Any decisions made regarding the Madison County mask order would ultimately be made after consultation with the Madison County Board of Health and discussion with elected leaders.”

A Morgan County official says they’ll still require masking at the courthouse but point out that they’ve never had their own mask mandate.

Athens officials say they haven’t decided whether the city will continue their own mask mandate after April 9.