Local Nurse Practitioner is begging people to wear masks

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – It’s hard to put into words how frontline workers are feeling nine months into the battle with COVID-19, but one nurse practitioner reached out to us desperate for the public to just listen to warnings from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

People might be facing COVID-19 fatigue at this point, from hearing the same warnings over and over… but Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner Robin Scott is begging people to just think of others before themselves and wear their masks.

“I have been screaming for months now to put this mask on and protect other,” says Scott.

Robin Scott owns her own medical practice in Marshall County and sees COVID-19 patients daily.

“This young lady with no co-morbidities… I went to her home gave her IVs, got an oxygen concentrator out there. About 12:30 last night she did get worse and we did have to send her to the hospital,” recalled Scott.

But with Marshall County’s COVID-19 case numbers higher than ever, Marshall Medical faces a shortage of available beds in the hospital.

“She had to wait in the ambulance for quite some time just to get a E.R. bed and then to get a hospital bed,” says Scott.

Scott says it’s the blatant disregard of the seriousness of COVID-19s by community members that hurts her the most.

“This is not a political virus but alot of people have kind of clung on to that theory of that this is my liberty and shouldn’t have to wear it,” says Scott.

Scott says communities across Marshall County continue to hold outdoor events and holiday celebrations and it’s her observation that a majority of people in attendance are not wearing masks.

“Do they understand how this is spread? Do they understand that it can still be lingering in the air for hours afterwards and they can walk right through it? And they are putting people at risk?” says Scott.

Scott says she has no agenda, she just wants everyone to do their part and help save lives

“I have had many anti maskers come to me and say ‘Robin you’re right and I just lost somebody.’ I don’t want to be right. I want people to just listen,” says Scott.

Scott says the science has been proven and masks do work to slow the spread of COVID-19. She believes if people would wear them and take other state health guidelines seriously, the transmission rate in Marshall County would not be so high.